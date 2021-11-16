All security measures are little, You must be thinking Facebook or, in this case, Instagram. Beyond the two-step verification, which some like Google has already implemented as a mandatory requirement, Instagram will now ask you to do a video selfie with the front camera when you do a login to a new device.

The video selfie, the added measure of security





Notably more than a selfie, it is a very short video in which our entire face is identified, something like when we configure facial recognition on a smartphone. In this way, in the event that our account is stolen, we have your face identified.

Keep in mind that the algorithm will not allow login if it does not detect a face, nor will it allow you to record a photograph, at least it shouldn’t, as it detects depth and different facial elements.

This is a security measure already used by other apps such as Revolut, although in that case it is not only our account or what is at stake, but also our money.

Keep in mind that this process is only done when you log into a device and not every time you open Instagram. For privacy, Meta (formerly Facebook) does not want us to worry, since will take care of removing the photographs in question after 30 days.

