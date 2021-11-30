Known and sought after in Mexico City for its quirky and unusual flavors, Pizzas del Perro Negro want to take advantage of the popularity of their concept to expand to other regions of the countrys; to do so the owners are contemplating selling franchises.

If carried out, in a first stage, the famous pizzas of chilaquiles, chile rellenos, carnitas, cochinita pibil and even hamburgers can be found in the conurbed states of CDMX, as are the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Morelos and Puebla.

This, since the strategy, in addition to measuring their popularity outside the Capital, will help them to maintain closeness with the new franchisees to maintain the training and adaptation of spaces, as well as the quality control that characterizes them.

According to Andrés Carrillo, general director of Conquistando al Mundo con Pizza, operator of Pizzas del Perro Negro, there are 30 restaurants in five years that are projected, with a view to reaching 100 franchises in a decade.

“The pandemic led us to think about what we want for the future, which is to grow in the next 10 years. To grow with franchises is to protect the Black Dog and keep it alive ”, he explains.

According to the businessman, this marketing strategy is considered passive, as it leads to a constant dialogue with investors interested in opening one of his restaurants without saturating the expansion process.

And it is that, for now, the chain considers one million pesos as the total estimated investment to acquire a franchise, since Conquering the World with Pizza established a group of companies that provide the service of a commissary and a distribution center, to provide service to the new owners.

“We have to do our numbers and make decisions in a more orthodox way. We are sitting on what we are sure is a good product and, if this growth accelerates, we are not afraid either. We are going to do everything to keep up with the speed demanded of us, ”Carrillo said in a local interview.

However, according to the market analysis carried out by all those involved in the Pizzas del Perro Negro, for the second stage one could already speak of a geographical growth towards the Bajío area, where there are already people interested; and in Jalisco, where it is even presumed that they have a potential investor who is in the evaluation of giving it exclusivity.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the rigorous sanitary measures that the chain took, the Hermosillo and Mérida units were closed; Now, with the economic reactivation, they contemplate operating while Pizzas del Perro Negro opens another branch in Coyoacán, adding so far 14 restaurants in the Capital.

