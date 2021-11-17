Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the great Marvel jewel that is about to be released and as part of the promotion, the brand has devised a new strategy due to the success of the advancements and trailer releases to have clues of what we will see.

This undoubtedly has bases in the teaser campaigns that have become one of the most valuable creative bets in creativity when thinking about an advertising campaign, since without a doubt it patents increasingly successful exercises in the way we communicate with the consumer.

So you can see the advance of Spider-Man: No way home

Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere its preview in Mexico within social networks at 7 at night along with countries such as Costa Rica and Honduras.

The social networks of Marvel as well as the producers involved will be releasing the contents, after the event that Sony and Marvel organized in Los Angeles at the Regal Sherman Oaks, where an activation will be carried out to publicize the latest installment of this franchise that so far has not disappointed.

At the international level, this is how the premiere of the advance of this film has been:

8 pm – Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Puerto Rico

9 pm – Bolivia and Venezuela

10 pm: Chile, Paragua, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay

2 pm on Wednesday 17 – Spain

