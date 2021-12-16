As it cannot be otherwise, we will find under its casing the most powerful Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that combined with the best memory technologies, as has been discussed, will have a performance that is up to expectations. The novelty comes to your screen, where we will have a panel LTPO Amoled with up to 120 Hz refresh , achieving a speed in the movements at the height of what OnePlus has accustomed us, with a software that should be optimized to forget the madness of screen movements that some terminals have suffered.

The latest information comes from the well-known user Digital Chat Station, which assures us with great precision specific details of its large screen, camera equipment and fast loading. Some benefits that already predict an important terminal if all of them were to be fulfilled, also drawing attention to the OnePlus 10 Pro design , because the photos show us relevant changes in what was traditional until now.

Its panel dimensions will be 6.7 inches according to the expert, opting again for a maximum WQHD resolution, as we saw in the last generation. As we see in the filtered images of a design, we will have a curved screen, which will keep the front camera in the upper left corner, where we will have 32 Mpx for our selfies. From behind, its design will not go unnoticed either with the module integrated into the metal side.

The expected quality jump

For generations OnePlus has been promising to improve its cameras significantly to catch up with Samsung or OPPO among other manufacturers and this year it seems that we will finally see it. According to the filtration, the equipment will have a triple full camera 48 Mpx in its main lens, combined with a 50 Mpx camera for the wide angle and 8 Mpx as a telephoto lens that will give us the ability to achieve a 3x optical zoom. Although it may be similar to what we saw in 2021, the optics and their capabilities will be improved with the help of course from Hasselblad, in whom they will trust the results again.

But that’s not the only important thing that will raise the bar for the OnePlus 10 Pro, as a 80W fast charge. It will be a milestone for the company that raises the level to compete with the great advance of this technology as we saw in the Xiaomi 11T Pro. For now we do not have time data, although it is more than likely that we will enjoy a full charge in just 30 minutes.

If everything continues with the plan established by OPPO, this smartphone would have ColorOS 12 in its guts along with Android 12. We will see if this change makes us forget the past problems that so many users have suffered because of OxygenOS.