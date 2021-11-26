The POCO entry range that competes face to face with the best mid-range competing phones would have a model renewal for 2022: they will be called POCO X4.

The launch of the POCO X4 series seems to be well underway. The supposed POCO X4 and POCO X4 NFC designations have appeared in the IMEI database today under the model numbers 2201116PI and 2201116PG.

And now the middle 91mobiles has given the exclusive of the dates in which these four phones will be launched, although already We can tell you that all four will be launched in 2022.

First of all, the range is expected to include a basic POCO X4, a POCO X4 NFC, a POCO X4 GT and a POCO X4 Pro. If you look closely, these models will come as successors to the current POCO X3 line, which has a very similar setup. Let’s go with the dates:

To get started, The POCO X4 NFC will debut in global markets in the first quarter of 2022.

In the same way, The POCO X4 Regular Edition will launch in India in Q1 2022 , and most likely it will reach the rest of the world at the same time.

, and most likely it will reach the rest of the world at the same time. The POCO X4 GT is another of the X series phones that is in development only for global markets, and its date is expected to be sometime in 2022.

is another of the X series phones that is The POCO X4 Pro looks like it will be the last to hit the market, although it will be globally and in 2022. Once his little brothers show up, the next to fall will be him.

Regarding the characteristics of the four mobiles, at the moment they are a secret, since absolutely nothing has been leaked about them.

Although if you look at the current POCO X3 the normal thing is that the entry models carry the most powerful Snapdragon 700 of the moment (surely a 778G) with 5G compatibility.

And already the GT model and Pro model would be the ones that have a much more powerful SoC inside, being the thing between Snapdragon and Mediatek, which with their Dimensity chips have risen in level in the last year.