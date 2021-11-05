We all know by heart that the Chinese it is the most spoken language in the world, because the population of China is about 1.5 billion people. Also that Chinese has different languages ​​and dialects. And that English and Spanish are also among the most widely spoken languages ​​in the world.

But the universe of languages ​​and dialects is immense and very interesting. Eta web that you are going to know here teaches you infinite curiosities and gives you many interesting facts thanks to a map, on the languages ​​of the world.

As far as is known, there are 7,102 living languages ​​in the world. But only 23 of these are spoken by no less than 4.1 billion people, while thousands more have a small number of speakers. On earth it is estimated that we are 7,200 million inhabitants

The map was originally created by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper by Alberto Lucas López from Navarra and then it was thoroughly recovered by Visual Capitalist.

It must be said that Alberto Lucas lives in Hong Kong, where he moved from his native Pamplona, ​​in Spain and is an expert in creating infographics. This that we describe here corroborates is fact.

Understanding the map of the main languages

The highlight of the web is that it has a map where, at first glance, you can understand the dimension and comparison of the most spoken languages ​​in the world. A) Yes, you understand the immensity of Chinese compared to other languages, and that there is not much difference between the number of people who speak Turkish and those who speak German, to highlight a few curiosities.

Furthermore, we can see that according to this last map, now Spanish is the second most spoken world language, above English (other maps point to English with more speakers than Spanish).





Of course, by browsing this website a little more we can see that, out of interest, the English is the language that most people are learning, followed by French.

Using the map to learn more about each language

In addition to the possibility of understanding at first glance the magnitude of each language, this map gives you the possibility to learn more about specific information. For instance, in which countries each language is spoken, also by size.

At first glance we can understand that Spanish is the second language with the most speakers in the world thanks to the large size of Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Spain, in this order. Spanish-speakers in the United States are in fifth place, if we look at countries.

Also, on the map you can see that a language called Telugu and another named Marathi are among the most widely spoken in the world, because in India there are a huge number of people who have these languages ​​as their native language.

In Papua New Guinea there are more than 800 living languages





The same creators of this website remember that if Spanish, English or French are spoken in many countries, it is because of the imperialist and colonial past of three European countries, which imposed their customs and culture on other continents. But at the same time, there are thousands of languages ​​spoken by few people, which have been maintained over time.

On the island of Papua New Guinea we find that there are, according to this infographic, 839 living languages. On Mexico there are almost 300 languagesIn Peru there are 94 and in Colombia about 90.