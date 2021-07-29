How to change the background of your notes in Google Keep

You can now customize your notes in the appWith the latest update, the backgrounds of your notes can vary in color and you can choose between different themes, we will tell you how.

The mobile app Google keep It is a favorite of users to save their mental notes, reminders, lists, ideas, etc. But above all because you can share the notes with other users and make them collaborative, it also syncs across all your devices so that you can also consult your notes anywhere.

Google Keep is a note-taking service included in the service also in Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Drawings, Google Forms and Google Sites. And the Google Keep mobile app added a new button to customize the background of the notes with the latest update for iOS and Android.

The new button, shaped like a painter’s palette, in the Google Keep app allows you to change the background color by selecting a solid color from many options. This is the favorite option for users who prefer a simple background that does not compete with the text of their notes.

But, the paddle button not only does it have solid color variations it also offers 9 theme options so you can accompany your notes with more fun visual features. Themes are perfect for your school notes, holiday reminders, or a party list.

To personalize your notes in the Google Keep app, change the background color and choose between different themes; just follow these simple steps:

1. On your phone, update the latest version of Google Keep, open it and start a note.

2. Give click the palette icon and choose a solid color or select one of the themes.

Clever! You already know how to personalize your notes in Google Keep, change the background color or choose one of the different themes to make your notes more fun.