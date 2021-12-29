Netflix has achieved a new bombshell with ‘Don’t look up’. The movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence It is sweeping and little by little we are learning new details about it. Adam McKay, its director and screenwriter, commented in depth on its outcome very recently, but it is also that he also revealed that one of the stories was about to have a different ending.

Beware of SPOILERS from here

Those of you who have already seen the film will remember that the first post-credits scene focuses on the characters who managed to escape from Earth alive. But they do not have a happy ending, since a bronteroc devours the president played by Meryl streep, hinting that it is the same fate that awaits others. However, that was not the initial plan, as McKay himself has explained:

The original ending was “We are going to build our houses” and then someone says “The capsule carrying the workers has exploded.” Mark Rylance’s character reacted like this: “I’ll give $ 1 billion to whoever builds a house for me.” And the guy next to him said “I’ll give 2 billion.” And then we realized that they were all billionaires. They continued in the plan “I will give 5,000 million!”, “10,000 million!” And we left it like that.

Let’s go, a different way of saying that your future is not rosy, because nothing suggests that no one wants to make an effort to get ahead in a compromising situation. The reason for its dismissal, which arrived at the last minute because it was even filmed, was that at a certain moment, little less than it was improvised that the character of Streep wanted to know how he was going to die and from there the post-credits scene arose that ended up forming part of ‘Don’t look up’.

For me I think it was a success to replace it, since it may come to tell the same thing in another way, but the absurd touch of bothering to design a creature only so that they end up gobbling characters marked by their selfishness is an act of poetic justice. Do you also prefer the one we have seen in the movie or this one that ended up being left out?