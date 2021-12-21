Mesh router, the best option to have more coverage

The normal thing is that we have a traditional router at home. Basically the one offered by the operator when we hire fiber optics. It does not mean that it is a bad option, since for most it may be enough. But of course, being realistic they are simple devices, which comply with the basics, but do not offer us extraordinary coverage.

That will cause us to have limitations when we connect from a room that is far from the device. An example that is often very present is trying to connect a television or video player and see that the signal does not reach well. The same if we have a computer far away, we use the mobile or any other device.

One solution to all this is to have a Mesh router. What is this exactly? It is a router that, additionally, has one or more satellites. That is, they are devices that are connected to each other and we can distribute them throughout our home. In this way we can connect from dead zones, where the signal with a traditional router would not reach well, and thus avoid problems.