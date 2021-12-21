Mesh router, the best option to have more coverage
The normal thing is that we have a traditional router at home. Basically the one offered by the operator when we hire fiber optics. It does not mean that it is a bad option, since for most it may be enough. But of course, being realistic they are simple devices, which comply with the basics, but do not offer us extraordinary coverage.
That will cause us to have limitations when we connect from a room that is far from the device. An example that is often very present is trying to connect a television or video player and see that the signal does not reach well. The same if we have a computer far away, we use the mobile or any other device.
One solution to all this is to have a Mesh router. What is this exactly? It is a router that, additionally, has one or more satellites. That is, they are devices that are connected to each other and we can distribute them throughout our home. In this way we can connect from dead zones, where the signal with a traditional router would not reach well, and thus avoid problems.
For all that we have mentioned, Mesh routers are becoming more and more common. Instead of buying repeaters or PLC devices, we can simply choose to change our traditional router, the one that the operator gave us, and thus have a more modern one, with satellites that can better distribute the signal.
More distance and more devices
Keep in mind that the first objective of using a Mesh router is that it will extend the distance to which we can connect. If we are far from the router, since there are satellites distributed where we are most interested, we can connect to them and thus have fewer problems.
But beyond being able to extend the distance to connect via Wi-Fi, we will also be able to connect more devices without problems appearing. These Mesh routers usually have 1, 2 or 3 satellites to which we are going to connect. We can even add some more if we need. This also helps to decongest the network and thus be able to connect more devices without problems.
A traditional router may have more trouble delivering a signal to a large number of connected devices at the same time. At the end of the day it has more limitations, in addition to being a single computer to which all of them are going to connect.
In short, equipment such as Google’s Wi-Fi Mesh system are very useful to improve coverage and be able to connect more devices in our home without having problems with the wireless signal. They are an ideal alternative to traditional routers.