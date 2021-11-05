MirCop, the ransomware that encrypts a computer in minutes

There is no doubt that the ransomware it is one of the most important threats we face on the web. It is a type of malware that aims to encrypt files and even the system, to later request a financial ransom if the victim wants to access their computer normally. But of course, even paying that ransom does not always get it back.

One of the techniques attackers use to sneak this type of malware is by using email. In this case they send an e-mail with a zombie theme, taking advantage of the dates in which we are. Everything is apparently harmless but it has a link to Google Drive in the body of the message.

Clueless users who click on it will download a web page file. Once downloaded and opened, it will automatically download another RAR file containing the malware downloader. This .EXE uses VBS to load and run the MirCop payload on the system.