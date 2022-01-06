Cybercrime in Mexico is currently one of the fastest growing criminal areas. According to data from the Senate Gazette, more and more criminals are taking advantage of the speed, convenience and anonymity offered by modern technology to carry out various types of criminal activities such as hacking.

The Cybercrime Report of Norton, Symantec, reported that Mexico ranks first with the presence of cybercrime. It also ranks first in the presence of types of cybercrime with 71% of these on its network. The study by the security company details that the most common and avoidable attack is malware or computer viruses.

An investigation carried out by AM revealed that on some internet pages, cybercriminal groups offer to hack account accounts. WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and even TikTok for 452.47 Mexican pesos.

By mapping the website, they detailed that access to these pages “is done with common internet browsers.” They also ensure that it is no longer necessary for them to be special to be able to view them and obtain the services.

The services offered by cybercriminal groups in Mexico

In this sense, the Senate Gazette indicates that until recently the perpetrators of computer crimes were isolated individuals or groups made up of few people.

But in recent years it has been observed that traditional criminal organizations and technology professionals with criminal intentions are beginning to collaborate and pool their respective resources and knowledge, all with the purpose of being able to carry out criminal activities.

With the information published in AM it was found that there are at least nine services offered by groups of cybercriminals on different social networks. Among those who are favorite the theft of WhatsApp accounts, to generate fraud.

In this sense, the publication explains that in order to enter any of these groups, the service must be requested and “it is entered through a link posted in public accounts on Facebook or any social network, a membership payment and credits are requested to compare the service. within the platform ”.

Héctor López, leader of the International Organization of Hackers and Experts in Cybersecurity (OIHEC), pointed out that “some sections only indicate that you put an email and the cell phone number so that the platform does the job of stealing the account, of course there is video internal tutorials that explain how to do it so that anyone can do it ”.

He explained that the OIHEC is dedicated to downloading those pages. “It is a constant war, we are also attacked but we have downloaded several pages to prevent them from continuing to instruct others in these practices,” he highlights.

The specialist warned that these cybercriminals operate throughout Latin America, “diversifying their services and using these cracking tools (action of breaking or violating a security system illegally) to carry out fraud.”

