After the discount this mobile can be yours for one a small amount of 111 euros . A unique opportunity to choose the ideal Three Kings gift. In this way, your pockets will not be sore. They are magicians, but not rich.

In itself this smartphone from Samsung it has an excessively low cost. Specifically, about 150 euros. For this cost alone, it is already desirable to sink your teeth into it, but it is possible to obtain it for a lower figure thanks to the Amazon discount.

In this article Movilzona includes affiliate links for which a commission is received that does not affect the user at all. These purchase recommendations are independent, without an agreement with the brands.

Its about Samsung Galaxy A02s , a low-end phone from the South Korean company that is ready and operational to carry out any task, no matter how demanding it may be. Of course, not at an extremely exaggerated quality either, since its price is too low to offer high quality properties.

Affordable and effective

When we talk about Samsung we know in advance that quality is assured. Even in entry-level cases such as the characteristics of the Galaxy A02s, we find acceptable properties that offer a ideal performance in all sections taking into account its current price.

The section that stands out the most above the rest is its sovereign autonomy. At such a low cost to have a battery of 5,000 mAh power it is quite a delight. Mainly, because you can keep your phone without receiving a charge for up to two days. It is true that your 18W fast charge It leaves a lot to be desired, but you can’t ask for more for close to 100 euros.

Another striking aspect of this terminal is its Infinity-V display with FullHD + resolution, which allows a totally clear content display, full of colors and luminosity. The very small size of the frames except for the lower area is also a plus, since the image will occupy almost the entire surface.

Regarding the execution of applications, this Samsung Galaxy A02s is accompanied by a Octa-core processor that guarantees a competent development of activities. Neither can we exceed us in quality nor in quantity, since his memory 3GB RAM it does not allow you to keep too many applications open at the same time. The only negative is its low storage capacity, which will be a pain if you want to download a large number of files, although it is expandable through an SD memory.

His triple camera system is characterized by its versatility, since it is composed of a 13 MP main lens, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth camera. In this way, we can take photographs of different types and with many possibilities. In the front area there is a 5 MP front great for taking selfies with your friends. All this for only 111 euros on Amazon. Do not let it escape.