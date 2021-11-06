this operating system turns 14, LXQt for Linux is updated and more

Now we are talking about this type of software specifically because one of the most important proposals of this type in the world has a birthday. With all this, what we really want to tell you is that on a day like today, November 5, the first version of the Android operating system of Google . We refer to the one that at the time became known as Android 1.0 Apple Pie . Of course, we must bear in mind that the first terminals based on this system did not appear until the following year.

Depending on our needs, the type of use, priorities or device, we will choose one software or another. Of course, depending on the choice we will have access to a series of programs and features. Therefore, this is quite an important decision when we are about to start working with a new team. In most cases we opted for Windows for desktop computers, and Android for mobiles.

Over the years and the enormous market penetration of this software, we could consider this day as that, but from year 2007, It was a huge advance in everything related to the mobile market.

Become an expert in LibreOffice with these official videos

Changing the subject completely and focusing on the office automation sector, here the main protagonist is Microsoft Office, although not the only one. Over the years, many other very interesting proposals have appeared, as is the case in which we are going to focus now. And the open source LibreOffice suite has not stopped gaining customers in recent times. Here we find the office software more common than surely they will be very useful.

In fact, a conference corresponding to the current year 2021 has recently been held in which a series of interesting videos. Therefore, if you want to become an expert in this suite, here are several of these contents so that you can enjoy them from home.

The team behind the development of the Linux desktop environment, LXQt, has just announced the release and version 1.0.0. Here we will find a good amount of new features and improvements, all after more than eight years of development. This release comes after six months of LXQt 0.17.0 with new features such as two new themes, a do not disturb mode for notifications, or a new plugin called Custom Command.

This allows us to execute a custom command, as well as being able to save and load Qt palettes in the desktop appearance configuration. The file manager from LXQt. We also find an improved image viewer with support for EXIF, direct image renaming, or an option from the Command line to launch the application in full screen.