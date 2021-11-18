In addition to its own products, Xiaomi sells through Youpin a wide variety of very interesting gadgets that also maintain a great quality / price ratio. An example of this is the NexTool 6-in-1 Thunder Flashlight, a multipurpose flashlight that you will undoubtedly want to buy.

And it is that in addition to offering the typical functionalities of a flashlight, The NexTool 6-in-1 Thunder Flashlight has a total of 6 built-in tools, which can also be extremely useful in certain circumstances.

The most complete and advanced flashlight that Xiaomi sells

In detail, the NexTool 6-in-1 Thunder Flashlight is barely 203.5 grams and 34 × 160.5mm It is a flashlight made of highly durable materials. Among these we find aerospace grade aluminum and ABS plastic, both certified under the Type II level of antioxidation thanks to their certification IPX4.

But what is really interesting is found in its operation. In addition to offering powerful illumination of up to 1,000 lumens Capable of projecting a long distance, the NexTool 6-in-1 Thunder Flashlight hides certain secrets.

Among its features, the NexTool 6-in-1 Thunder Flashlight has a high intensity alarm ideal to make us notice in moments of danger, a ambient lighting with which to illuminate work or camping areas thanks to an integrated diffuser, a emergency light, a portable battery 2,600mAh and a Magnetic support.

But the best, its price. For just 28 euros we can buy it in AliExpress, where it also has a fast shipping of 12 days max. Without a doubt, a very interesting flashlight that we should have at home, in the car or to take on a camping trip.