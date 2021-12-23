The Christmas holidays are almost here. If you are a fan of video games you are in luck, because they are cheaper than ever

All console stores, and platforms such as GoG or Epic Games Store, have already started Christmas sales. The last to join in Steam, which has launched its traditional Winter Sales.

Thousands of titles with discounts of up to 90%. But, if you don’t mind having your collection in different stores, we recommend that you before buying on Steam check if that game exists in the Epic Games Store, because there they give away a € 10 coupon that is recharged with each purchase.

As the sales are the same in the two stores, in the Epic Games Store the games cost you 10 euros less. Titles that are worth 15 euros on Steam are here at 5 euros using the coupon, so it’s worth it.

As we say, in Steam you will find thousands of games discounted up to 90%.

If you have a wish list, from there you can access the discounts of the titles you want the most.

Here are some recommendations:

Deathloop – € 29.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – € 14.79

The Witcher III -5.99 €

Terraria – € 4.99

Red Dead Redemption – € 29.99

Death Stranding – € 17.99

Horizon Zero Dawn – € 24.99

Hades – € 13.64

Sniper Elite 4 – € 8.99

FIFA 22 – € 23.99

Ori and the Will of the Wisp – € 9.89

And thousands of more titles!

The Steam Winter Sale last up to On January 5 at 19:00 Spanish time.

In addition, you can also get quality games without spending a single euro.

The aforementioned Epic Games Store is giving away one game every day. Today’s is the great tactical strategy title Mutant Year Zero.

A fun-filled Christmas, with video games cheaper than ever. Take advantage of!