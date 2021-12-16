Outdoor sports have gained popularity after the pandemic as being able to get out and enjoy nature has been valued more. There are different disciplines such as hiking, cycling or climbing that a large part of the population can practice.

For mountain routes. the bike Moma Bikes E-MTB You will be able to enter difficult terrain thanks to its wide wheels that maintain balance and are much more resistant than conventional ones.





Moma Bikes E-MTB, FATBIKE 26 inches PRO, Equipped Full SHIMANO, Hydraulic disc brakes, Integrated and removable lithium battery 48V 13Ah

Now you can find it in Amazon with a discount at a price of 1,199.99 euros (previously 1,499.99 euros). Its structure is designed in aluminum to give a more rigid appearance and includes a 250W Brushless motor with a range of 100 / 120km.

In addition, it includes some features such as double suspension, hydraulic brakes, Shimano Altus derailleur and 8 speeds. The handlebar has a screen where you can see reflected different types of speeds, distance, time and battery.

The fork It is much wider than in conventional models since it is necessary to leave space for the wheels for a slight movement.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Images | Amazon

