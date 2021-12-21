A list to be taken with a grain of salt.

Christmas has already arrived at the Epic Game Store, thereby giving rise to the digital store offering its users various offers with which be able to buy cheaper titles. However, it must be said that Paying less for video games is fine, but if these can be purchased for free and legally, it’s even betterThus, the Epic Store has started a promotion in which they will give away 15 games for free to their users.

Notably It is not the first time we have seen this type of campaign and promotion, as last year it was also the same, while during all the weeks of 2021 two games have been given to users. However, what is special about this christmas campaign comes from download time, since while in the previous cases we have a week, in this we can only download the games on the same day they are available.

Incidentally, It was announced that Shenmue 3 would be one of the titles that would be given awayThe complete list with the remaining fourteen being completely unknown. Nevertheless, a forum on Reddit may have offered the full list.

15 titles that can be downloaded for free on the Epic Game Store

It should be noted that you have to take this list with more tweezers than normal, since it is not only a mere rumor, but also the original Reddit post where it was shared has been deleted by its author. This could be due to either a warning for disclosing that information or a joke that has been cut short before it gets more out of control. Be that as it may, in case it’s real, this would be the full list of games:

Shenmue 3

Neon Abyss

Remenant from the Ashes

Undertale

Into the Breach

A way out

Katana zero

Firewatch

What Remains of Edith Finch

Before your Eyes

Maid of sker

Spelunky 2

Islanders

Quantum break

Days gone

It must be said that, to a greater or lesser extent, we are facing a list of authentic high quality games, counting not only with titles that are multiplatform on PC by third parties, but also Days Gone is added, the Bend Studios title that was exclusive to PS4 before its release on Steam. Be that as it may, in a few days we will be able to know if this list was real or not.

