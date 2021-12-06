Autumn is one of the favorite seasons to organize hiking routes since the landscape in brown tones is a unique experience. To be able to do them, we need to bring everything you need to be safe and comfortable.

One of the elements that can help us is the heart rate monitor Polar Grit X that plans routes with apps like Komoot, HillSplitter and FuelWise.





Polar Grit X Green Heart Rate Monitor Limited Edition – Size M / L

Now this watch is available in Fnac at a price of 365.97 euros (before 429.90 euros). In addition to routes, it has features such as time, date, alarm, heart rate and running power log, GPS, barometer, calorie and sleep log.

It is made with a color touch screen 1.2 ” glass lens with anti-fingerprint coating and protected by forged stainless steel bezel. It has up to 100 hours of autonomy in training saving mode and 40 in maximum precision.

It is waterproof Thus, performing metrics of sports routines in indoor pools and open waters. Includes Bluetooth connection with any device, both Android and iOS.

