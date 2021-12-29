Man’s best friend is naturally curious, which is why he is always putting things in his mouth or trying new flavors. Sticks, rocks, grass, paper … and even coffee if we are not careful.

If you are one of those who have a dog at home, surely you are tired of taking things out of their mouths. Because they want to try everything.

What if they suck this, what if they bite that … there is no product, drink, food or thing that they do not want to put in their mouth.

And although they do not usually have problems with almost anything, there is a very common element in our homes and in our diet that is very harmful for them: coffee.

The smell of coffee draws a lot of attention for its intensity and tones of fruit and cocoaHence, many times the coffee enters more through the nose than through the mouth.

It feels great to us, it clears us up and puts us in a good mood. But this drink can be poisoning for our dog.

A few licks to the coffee are not dangerous, explain the veterinarians, but if our dog eats coffee grounds or a whole capsule, we will have to follow up exhaustive to check that it is ok.

The effects of coffee begin to be noticed within half an hour and the symptoms can last for days. These are the most common side effects: Agitation, restlessness, vomiting, wheezing, high heart rate, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythms, and hyperthermia.

Since the 15th century we have consumed roasted and ground coffee. If you want to remain faithful to tradition, nothing better than preparing it yourself at home. Drip coffee makers or modern capsule coffee machines, which one do you prefer?

In case the dog shows these symptoms, the most responsible thing is to take it to the vet, But in case he does not have any of them in a serious way, the same dog should eliminate only the caffeine, although there are ways to help them: liquids, medications, active carbon …

The Great advice What the experts give is that when we throw away the coffee we close the garbage well so that our furry friends cannot access the dangerous grounds. It is just a gesture that can save the life of your beloved dog.