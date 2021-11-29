In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Surveillance cameras are a good purchase if you spend time away from home and want to always be aware of what is happening in it, and there are also models at a bargain price.

Alarm systems and surveillance cameras are in fashion, and not because insecurity has increased but because in many cases they offer details that make it worthwhile, such as night vision, motion detection and features that come in handy no longer to avoid a theft, but to watch over children, pets or your case in general.

One of the cheapest surveillance cameras is the TP-Link Tapo C200, which Amazon has on sale only today for Cyber ​​Monday 2021. Sells it for only 19.99 euros, a real bargain.

Why does it stand out from other alternatives? To begin with because its manufacturer, TP-Link, is a trusted brand with secure protocols, something key when it comes to putting a camera that will constantly monitor your home.



This camera offers several very good features, such as one of the best night vision, good resolution and motion detector. It is also compatible with Alexa.

In addition, the benefits are excellent for the price it has. It offers Full HD resolution and infrared night vision, as well as two-way sound with microphone. Not only that, but it also has video storage in the cloud if you want to subscribe to this service. If not, you can use a microSD to save recordings.

One of its most interesting functions is the motion detection, which alerts you with a push notification when it detects something moving, with adjustable sensitivity. It even works at night and you can activate an audible alarm if you configure it.

From the application you can move the camera in 360º to focus exactly on the point of your house that you want to see.

Security is paramount in our homes, you never know what can happen when you are not inside while you are working or on vacation. No matter what time of year, thieves never rest and having all the security options for your home should be a priority.

There are many arguments that make the Tapo C200 worthwhile, but that right now it is below 20 euros is undoubtedly the final and most important, since most models of this price usually come from totally unknown Chinese manufacturers. .

It does not reach 29 euros in price, so shipping is only free if you buy two units or if you give Sign up for Amazon Prime’s free trial month, that It has many benefits, including express shipping of purchases regardless of the amount of the same.