This is what Tom Holland would look like as Venom according to concept artist

The concept artist for Spider-Man: No Way Home shared his version of Tom Holland as Venom, ready for the fourth wall-crawler movie.

Who does not want to see Tom Holland dressed in the Venom suit? After the post-credits scenes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is speculation about the possibility of seeing Peter Parker carrying the symbiotent in the fourth installment of the MCU’s wall-crawler saga.

Given that possibility, the concept artist Thomas du Crest, who has worked on Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Endgame and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, among others, proposed a version of the future event.

In this one, we can see two close-ups and two full-body images of Tom Holland being covered by Venom and totally covered by the symbiosis.

In the post, Du Crest wrote: “While I wait for the green light to show the work I did for #spidermannowayhome, here is a small version of what could come next.”

Without further ado, see for yourself the transformation of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker into Venom:

The wall-crawler awaits you in our online store with:

Smash Luxe Collection: Spider-Man

Customize your passion with the Smash Luxe Collection: Spider-Man. Includes a deluxe box, limited edition, numbered and personalized with your name, plus:

Ultimate Spider-Man: Power & Responsibility. Witness the rebirth of a legend as Peter learns that with great power comes great responsibility! Collect Ultimate Spider-Man # 1-7, written by Brian Michael Bendis and illustrated by Mark Bagley, the longest-running creative duo in a single title in Marvel Comics history!

Spider-Man / Deadpool. Action! Comedy and Bromance! This edition has it all, from Dread Dormammu or Mephisto, to a new super villain, the most devious you’ve met in years. Her name is Itsy Bitsy, she’s Wade and Peter’s “daughter”, and she inherited EVERY one of the problems her parents have. Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness return to the pages of Deadpool with Spider-Man as the icing on the cake! The only question that remains is: what are you waiting to read this comic?

Spider-Men: The Complete Collection. Writer Brian Michael Bendis and illustrator Sara Pichelli unite wall-crawlers from two different worlds! The friendly neighbor of the Marvel Universe, Peter Parker, meets the new kid on the block of the Ultimate series, Miles Morales, in a historical milestone that they said would never be counted!

Also being read:

Everything you need to know about the arrival of Disney + Date, content and presale!

Disneyland: The World’s First Amusement Park

They reveal all the content of Disney +

The luxurious suite that hides the Disneyland castle

Hugh Jackman’s butt survives Disney + censorship