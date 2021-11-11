This is what Damian Wayne's armor wore in the canceled sequel to Batman: Arkham Knight

Discover the armor design that Damian Wayne would wear as Batman in the sequel to the Batman: Arkham Knight video game, which was no longer released

Despite the success of the Batman: Arkham Asylum game series, there were projects that did not see the light, such as the sequel to Batman: Arkham Knight, which featured Damian Wayne in an innovative armor.

Through his site on the ArtStation page, concept artist Goran Bukvic presented details of Project Sabbath, the canceled sequel to the Batman: Arkham Knight video game.

“This is not concept art for the next Batman movie. These concepts were made for a long-canceled game. I had a lot of fun with them“Said Bukvic, who was inspired by Batman Beyond to give Damian Wayne his new suit, now as Batman.

This title would feature an older Bruce Wayne, who would hand over the mantle of Batman to Damian Wayne, as his advanced age and health prevent him from continuing as the Dark Knight.

The next game based on the Batman mythology is Gotham Knights, where Nightwing commands the team consisting of Robin, Red Hood, Batgirl to stop the actions of the dangerous Court of Owls.

