We show you the Venom suit that Tom Holland could wear in Spider-Man 4. An amazing black and symbiotic suit that I hope they will wear soon.

The post-credits scene of No way home opened the door to use the symbiote Venom in the arachnid universe of Peter parker. We still don’t know what the plot of Spider-man 4, although everything seems to indicate that Venom will be important within it. So it would not be unusual to see the legendary symbiote of Marvel influencing the character of Tom holland in the future.

Although it is not confirmed that we will see the black suit of the Wall-crawler, a concept artist involved in the arachnid film franchise is already imagining what it might look like visually. His name is Thomas du crest, is a visual development artist and has allowed us to see what the look of Spidey in the next film if “the black suit thing” happens.

We show you the images!

What do you think? The truth is that it is a creepy vision, but incredible. We sign that it looks like this, because we have found the result of this work amazing.

Thomas du Crest has a professional career closely linked to Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has worked as a conceptual artist in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Endgame and the future Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So be careful we don’t end up seeing this on Spider-man 4!

What are the chances of seeing Tom Hardy at the MCU?

Although Tom Holland has been silent about his possible crossing with the Venom of Tom hardy, the latter has spoken more than necessary, raising some expectation. «Of course, that has been on his mind for a long time.Hardy explained in ComicBook long time.

«I think you can’t do a Venom story without having Spider-Man in the mix«, Argued the interpreter. «He is somewhere. We all know that there is a huge constellation of events that need to move and operate. As adults, we say it’s okay and we wait. We wait for those planes to land, and when they do, we’ll see if we can get on one. […] But it’s always on our mind you know When can I eat Spider-Man?«