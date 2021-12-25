The batman he never stops surprising his fans. Now, launch a page run by the Riddler that provides information about the movie.

Ever since Warner Bros announced a new Dark Knight movie, fans of this DC Comics character have been eager to hear his new take and story. Behind The Batman is director Matt Reeves, who recently revealed that Nirvana served as the inspiration when writing the script. Next to him is Robert Pattinson, who is in charge of putting himself in the shoes of the new Bruce Wayne. Without a doubt, it is one of the most anticipated film productions of next year.

As it happened with many movies and series, The batman suffered many complications due to Covid-19. In this way, the film had to delay its release date many times. Finally, its premiere was scheduled for March 4, 2022. In this new story, the DC Comics character will face famous villains. However, his main enemy will be The Riddler, who will be played by Paul Dano.

The Riddler’s website

As there is less and less for The Batman, Warner Bros is very focused on promoting said film. For this reason, in theaters they have released different advances that contained a hidden message. Luckily, a lot of fans have noticed and figured it out. What is it about? From a website run by The Riddler, where fans will have to answer some questions asked by the villain. In the event that they respond well, they will receive a reward in return: details about the tape. For example, sketches made by the Gotham City police. In order to guess the riddles, you must enter www.rataalada.com.

In addition to Robert Pattinson and Paul Dano, The Batman cast also includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.