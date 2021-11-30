It is nothing new that both the operating system and the manufacturer’s own customization layer hide easter eggs for its interface . The case of Android 12 is no different, because within the settings you will come across a hidden peculiarity.

As usual, the first thing we do when our terminal is updated is to check the new tools that it brings, as well as new ways to personalize your device to make it unique. But among all the functionalities and as with each version, Android 12 hides a hidden secret that you can activate with a few simple steps.

The only thing you have to do to do this is, as we have mentioned, access the mobile Settings. Once inside, scroll all the way to the bottom and access the ‘About phone’ section. After that Look for the section ‘Android version’, which will redirect you to a new division that contains information about the update.

Inside you should find in the upper area a part called Android version 12. Start playing repeatedly over it and the screen will turn into a clock that includes the colors obtained by Material You based on your wallpaper.

Change the time

What you have to do now is drag the minute hand of the clock until both hands point up, that is, point twelve o’clock. As the hands go through each hour you will notice a small vibration, which will disappear when you reach the indicated point.

When the two are aligned and signaling the key hour, the clock will disappear and you will have activated the hidden secret of the new version of Android. The number 12 it will be enveloped in a sea of ​​circles based on the tonality of the colors of your background.

This is the easter egg of the update. While is true that a little more interactivity is missing as we have seen on other occasions. For example, having the possibility of exploding them as bubbles or that they move when moving the mobile. To exit this hidden option, slide your finger up from the lower area as if you were trying to change the application.