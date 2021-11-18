Balmuda is a Japanese brand of high-end toasters, which also markets microwaves, boilers and rice cookers. It is now when you have decided to jump into the competitive world of the smartphone with the Balmuda Phone. With the Balmuda Phone, the brand places its sights on the iPhone 13 mini market. Let’s see how both models compare.

Balmuda Phone compared to iPhone mini 13

Balmuda iPhone 13 mini Screen 4.9 inches, 1,080 x 1,920 pixels 5.4 inches, 1,080 x 2,340 pixels Dimensions 123 x 69 x 13.7 mm 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm Weight 138 grams 141 grams Processor Snapdragon 765 5G A15 Bionic RAM 6GB 4GB Memory 128GB 128GB OS Android 11 iOS 15 Camera Rear: 48 MP, f / 1.8

Front: 8 MP, f / 2.0 Rear: dual 12 MP, f / 1.6 and f / 2.4 Front: 12 MP, f / 2.2 OTHERS 5G, USB-C, IP4X resistance, fingerprint sensor 5G, Lightning, IP68 resistance, Face ID PRICE 806 euros 809 euros

The truth is that looking at the comparison table, the Balmuda Phone remains for its specifications in the mid-range. But if we look at its price to change, is in the high range. This is an aspect that makes it uncompetitive, especially if we consider that the processor is far from a high-end Snapdragon.





Another aspect to take into account is that the Balmuda is almost twice as thick at its most bulging than the iPhone 13 mini. A point that can improve your grip, but that is far from what is expected in mobiles of this range.





Leaving all this aside, it is clear that the main attraction of the Balmuda Phone is its small size. In a field like Android, where very large terminals are styled, compact and competent alternatives are very rare. This is where the Japanese manufacturer points: users in search of a small smartphone.

That air to Palm Pro will probably make him win integers among the nostalgic, although he has it difficult. The iPhone 12 mini itself suffered at the time in the US and Europe, although we have never known their official performance in the market.

More information | Balmuda Phone.