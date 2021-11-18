Balmuda is a Japanese brand of high-end toasters, which also markets microwaves, boilers and rice cookers. It is now when you have decided to jump into the competitive world of the smartphone with the Balmuda Phone. With the Balmuda Phone, the brand places its sights on the iPhone 13 mini market. Let’s see how both models compare.
Balmuda Phone compared to iPhone mini 13
Balmuda
iPhone 13 mini
Screen
4.9 inches, 1,080 x 1,920 pixels
5.4 inches, 1,080 x 2,340 pixels
Dimensions
123 x 69 x 13.7 mm
131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm
Weight
138 grams
141 grams
Processor
Snapdragon 765 5G
A15 Bionic
RAM
6GB
4GB
Memory
128GB
128GB
OS
Android 11
iOS 15
Camera
Rear: 48 MP, f / 1.8
Rear: dual 12 MP, f / 1.6 and f / 2.4
Front: 12 MP, f / 2.2
OTHERS
5G, USB-C, IP4X resistance, fingerprint sensor
5G, Lightning, IP68 resistance, Face ID
PRICE
806 euros
809 euros
The truth is that looking at the comparison table, the Balmuda Phone remains for its specifications in the mid-range. But if we look at its price to change, is in the high range. This is an aspect that makes it uncompetitive, especially if we consider that the processor is far from a high-end Snapdragon.
Another aspect to take into account is that the Balmuda is almost twice as thick at its most bulging than the iPhone 13 mini. A point that can improve your grip, but that is far from what is expected in mobiles of this range.
Leaving all this aside, it is clear that the main attraction of the Balmuda Phone is its small size. In a field like Android, where very large terminals are styled, compact and competent alternatives are very rare. This is where the Japanese manufacturer points: users in search of a small smartphone.
That air to Palm Pro will probably make him win integers among the nostalgic, although he has it difficult. The iPhone 12 mini itself suffered at the time in the US and Europe, although we have never known their official performance in the market.
More information | Balmuda Phone.