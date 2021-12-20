In recent months the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) has been criticized for the frequent shortage of cancer drugs that suffers. It is a problem that has been promised to be solved through a more efficient distribution with the support of the Armed Forces. While now the inauguration of a new State Reference Center for the Care of Boys and Girls with Cancer (ONCOCREAN) has been announced so as not to leave young people who need it helpless.

In this case, this new space is located within the Regional General Hospital (HGR) No. 1 of Tijuana and its main challenge is to improve the survival of patients. For her part, Zoé Robledo participated in the stellar event and said that now this city will have the largest within the IMSS with 24 beds and six positions for the application of oncological therapies.

“Our challenge is to improve the survival of patients, that is the situation, that we know that a patient who detects the disease in time has an increase in the chances of survival.”

He commented that this State Reference Center will become operational on January 3, 2022, the first Monday of the year, and from then on “the lives of pediatric cancer patients will change.”

He recalled that on September 3, 2020, IMSS authorities met with parents to have a space of trust, since then on Wednesdays sessions are generated to offer them solutions based on listening to them and knowing how they lived the situations for which they pediatric cancer patients pass.

He pointed out that through the Chatbot application, areas of opportunity were found, such as attention in High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) to bring the quality of care to the entire country, since 80 percent of childhood cancer disease can be resolved in their source entities. From this it was possible to have the ONCOCREAN, such as the one that was inaugurated in the Regional General Hospital No. 1 of the IMSS.

For her part, the governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, stressed that coordination with the Government of Mexico is essential to improve the quality of life of the inhabitants of the state through the implementation of these care centers. for children with cancer.

“One of the obligations of any government is to guarantee access to health services, decent services, quality services for the entire population, especially for those who are most vulnerable and require the protection of the State.”

He said that there are diseases such as cancer that do not respect age, gender, or social condition, and when they occur they bring profound effects on the lives of families, therefore the work of public institutions of the health sector has a particular relevance to provide specialized care.

In his message, the National Oncology Coordinator, Dr. Enrique López Aguilar recalled that a few years ago children with cancer were cared for in large referral centers. For this reason, the inauguration of this ONCOCREAN of the IMSS is very important so that minors are cared for in their place of origin.

He highlighted that with this there are 33 ONCOCREAN and the one that is now located in Baja California is a regional care center, the largest of its kind and with great resolution capacity to address the problems that afflict these girls and boys.

Characteristics

For her part, Dr. Desirée Sagarnaga Durante, Representative of the IMSS in Baja California, highlighted that this ONCOCREAN will provide attention to 142 children and adolescents from six municipalities, with around 80 chemotherapies per week and comprehensive care with nutritionists, psychologists and timely supply of hospital beds.

He said that specialized and comprehensive services will also be provided, essential to attend to their emotional state, in a particular and colored place, to help them forget about pain, fear and stress.