Vicente Fernández passed away this morning, news that shocked the music world and thousands of people who followed him.

There is no doubt that “Chente” was an idol, one of those figures who usually connect with the people, a singer who brought his performances to the public and in various parts of the planet.

This morning, through their social networks, relatives of “Chente” released the news after several hours in which the singer was reported as “very serious.”

“Rest in peace, Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing ”.

Without a doubt, it is a great loss for music and culture in Mexico, but Vicente Fernández – his career – did not stop here, but went even further, crossed borders and that is why international personalities and from all areas today they regret the news.

BREAKING: Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez has died at the age of 81. pic.twitter.com/U3pdRAXwxH – TMZ (@TMZofficiall) December 12, 2021

Since last August he was admitted to the hospital due to a fall that he suffered at his “Los Tres Potrillos” ranch, which was the consequence of his health worsening day by day.

Today, what remains is a legacy of songs, movies and, without a doubt, thousands of experiences that have left with him and have remained with those who knew him.

In 2016, the “Charro de Huentitán” confirmed his retirement from the stage after 50 years of experience dedicated to singing with the sentiment that characterized him.

However, that did not mean the end of his songs, because, according to information that has become known, Vicente Fernández performed a last duet last year and he did it with his son, Alejandro Fernández.

The song is part of the album “El Potrillo”, Made in Mexico, which came out last year and which, without a doubt, will now be recorded in history because it contains the last recording in which Vicente Fernández participated.

So far, the video on YouTube has more than seven million views and on Spotify the song has more than 10 million.

According to the words of Alejandro Fernández himself, the idea of ​​singing “Mentí” came from Vicente Fernández, and it was the theme with which “El Potrillo” used to ask the public to pray for his father when he was already hospitalized.

“It came out natural, I presented the album to him, we were listening to the material. So I told him: ‘you and I have only done one duet, when you supported me with the first studio album, and we haven’t done any more ”.

Today, Mexican popular culture has lost one of its greatest references, a simile of what personalities such as Pedro Infante, José Alfredo Jiménez, among many others, also signified.

They were four months in which “Chente” was between slight improvements and complications in the hospital, being today the day in which he joined the list of idols of the town that are no longer part of this plane of existence.

Now read: