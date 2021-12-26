Internet scams are very common this Christmas season. There are many people who are robbed through social networks, messaging applications or even by email by cybercriminals.

Cybercrimes are growing in Mexico, where between May 2020 and May 2021, at least five federal institutions were hacked and their files were compromised or kidnapped, while in the context of the pandemic, more and more people are victims of this type of crime.

But these types of cyber thefts are not the only ones that exist, Cybercriminals are also taking advantage of the popularity of platforms like WhatsApp to rob people.

How is the Christmas scam

Currently they report a scam that circulates through the instant messaging platform, where cybercriminals are taking advantage of the Christmas season to send an invitation via WhatsApp to receive a special Christmas greeting or gift just by clicking on an attached link.

But according to a specialist, this message is a trap planned by the attackers so that the victim clicks and downloads a Trojan that gives them access to their personal information.

According to data shared by the cybersecurity company, ESET, when attackers get their malicious link open their next step is to complete the fraud, which can lead to a page with a virus or make “updates” that are the download of a Trojan.

They also explain that these fraudulent campaigns are characterized by the use of apocryphal elements to convince the possible victim that it is legitimate. “In addition to impersonating recognized brands or pages, they can use comments from presumed participants who have already obtained the award, profiles and reactions to them,” says the company.

“The methods of cybercriminals have evolved, since they go from spreading their deceptions by email, now they do so through practically any platform that allows interaction with users such as messaging applications and chats,” ESET pointed out.

In that same order, Cybersecurity experts believe that movement restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic triggered cybercrime, a large, diversified, for-profit industry, with individuals or groups often performing specific functions, with a division of labor, in its own readily available illicit market to fuel activity in other illicit markets.

In these cases, the company alerts people that even if they receive a Christmas chain, even from an acquaintance, they should be suspicious and choose not to open unknown links that offer gifts, prizes or some “free” incentive.

