Crossovers in anime are not something new, it is even something very celebrated that there are collaborations between different artists to show their passion for their works. However, there are times when this type of collaborative work is taken a little further, this is the case of Death Battle! who posted a new video showing the incredible showdown between One Punch Man’s Saitama … and Popeye the Marino??

This type of work is common on this YouTube channel, where we can see Goku from Dragon Ball fight with Naruto or Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia face hand to hand in the universe of Kimetsu no Yaiba. However, no one would have expected to see this titanic fight between Saitama from the One Punch Man anime with a character from the classic era of American animation.

Death Battle! shared an incredible video in which we see how and why these two characters decide to fight in a hand-to-hand combat: One Punch Man’s Saitama complains about the price of spinach, which inadvertently has the Popeye logo on it. In such a way that this old and strong marine comes out of the can, since he will not allow anyone to speak ill of his special food full of iron. In addition, we must remember that spinach is the source of Popeye’s strength, thanks to them he can obtain more superhuman strength.

Before this stellar appearance with Saitama from One Punch Man, in most of his appearances, Popeye is characterized as an independent sailor with a peculiar way of speaking and laughing, highly developed forearm muscles, with anchor tattoos on both, and a ubiquitous corn-cane pipe in his mouth. He has red hair and a prominent jaw. It varies to observe him dressed as a sailor with a white uniform or with blue jeans, a navy blue or black shirt and his sailor’s cap, whether as a captain or small. It is generally drawn with its left eye colored blue. It has never been revealed how he lost the right (and due to his great strength that he shows in the video, the doubts are obvious).

Like Saitama from One Punch Man, he has a strange humor that he shares in a series of adventures throughout the world in which he has faced various enemies, the best known being Bluto or Brutus.. One of the most well-known characteristics ** of this character is the consumption of spinach, which increases his strength to superhuman limits.

Saitama’s Great Anime Fight from One Punch Man vs Popeye

Be that as it may, this powerful sailor and classic animation character unleashes his revenge against Saitama from One Punch Man, this fight between the two begins in what seems to be a typical Japanese city, but the fight does not stop there and is escalating in proportions never seen before, to such a degree that they reach outer space to face with all their power, meanwhile (as if it were an old commercial), Popeye highlights the importance of consuming the spinach.

The interesting thing about this video of Death Battle! is that, both the character of One Punch Man and Popeye, have a fight that goes to other universes and the type of animation is adapted to each of those places, from 8-bit frames, as if it were an RPG video game to a 3D animation. When they finally leave planet earth and the animation changes to a Jump Force game style.

At this point in the battle, we may meet a different version of Popeye that his fans would have loved to see in a series or even as a fighter in Jump Force (with the arrival of Shaggy Ultra Instinct on Multiversus, this doesn’t seem so far-fetched.). In this form, he possesses special abilities thanks to spinach, ones that we would have loved to see in his animated series. In this confrontation it is clear who won as well as demonstrated what is important to obtain strength and power.

We will not tell you who wins to keep the suspense, but who do you think should take the victory?

