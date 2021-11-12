The studio has recorded his name after releasing We Happy Few.

Microsoft is currently in full expansion of its licenses and titles, something that has been motivated by the purchase of various studios and with major launches such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, Age of Empires IV and Forza Horizon 5, the latter being the most recent that has had the record of having 4.5 million active users in 24 hours, quite a milestone for a newly released title.

Be that as it may, not only do you have to focus on the games already released, but they also have their relevance the titles that are in full development, being so that we have already been able know the first details of the next Compulsion title, study that you will know for being the one behind We Happy Few. And this new title would receive the provisional name of Project Midnight, which you can see in the image at the end of this news.

Project Midnitgh is the next Compulsion title for Xbox

This exclusive has been contributed by colleagues from Windows Central, who have published this image that we leave you at the end, as well as some details around the title itself, as is the fact that it will apparently be a third person action title and set in a dark fantasy world. Also, these conceptual images would show the supposed protagonist along with other creatures such as harpies.

Of course, although it is based on fantasy, it should be noted that Midnight would be set in the deep south of the United States, being also a game for adults. It is also a title for a single player and that will give great weight to the story, so any type of multiplayer aspect is ruled out, at least initially.

A title set in the deep south of the United States

It is worth mentioning that Microsoft is betting heavily on exclusives and the expansion of its catalog, since this not only manages to mark an interest in your console, but also They manage to increase subscriptions in Xbox Game Pass, its subscription service that is being a revolution within the gaming community.

It is because of that It will be necessary to see that such is the performance of this title, since the antecedent of We Happy Few has served so that Compulsion demonstrate your potential within the video game industry. Without further ado, below you can see the image with the protagonist of Midnight:

