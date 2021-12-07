

12/06/2021 On at 23:49 CET



Xavi Hernández’s Barcelona visits Bayern on the last day of the UEFA Champions League group stage with the aim of winning a ticket to the round of 16. The Egarense coach seeks to strengthen the team defensively and bet on Ousmane Dembélé at the leading edge.

In the capital, Real Madrid are looking for the first place in their group against Inter, while Atlético de Madrid risk their lives against Porto on the last date of the group stage. Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG is also looking for a balsamic victory with the classification as second in the group assured.