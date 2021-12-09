Just a month ago and, completely unexpectedly, Xiaomi presented the new Redmi Watch 2 Lite in the Global market, a device that came to replace the well-known Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite with some important improvements at the level of its screen, design and integrated sensors Although, until now, we were completely unaware when this smartwatch would arrive in Spain.

Well, the question has just been resolved by Xiaomi itself, and that is that this new Redmi Watch 2 Lite is now available through the official website of the Asian firm in our country. East It will go on sale from December 15 at 00:00 with an official price of 69.99 euros.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite

XIAOMI REDMI WATCH 2 LITE DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 41.2 x 35.3 x 10.7 mm

35 g SCREEN 1.55 inch IPS panel

320 × 360 pixels ENDURANCE 5 ATM COMPATIBILITY Android and iOS AUTONOMY 262 mAh (10 days) SENSORS Accelerometer, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep monitoring, GPS + GLONASS + GALILEO + BDS CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 5.0 OTHERS +100 exercise modes

+100 interchangeable watchfaces PRICE 69.99 euros

Redmi Watch 2 Lite GL (Black

Internal improvements to polish what we saw in the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite

As we have already seen on previous occasions, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite is not a revolution with respect to the Mi Watch Lite in aesthetic terms, and it is that the changes do not go beyond the relocation of its side button to a somewhat more centered position, new magnetic charging pins at the rear and slightly different color finishes: three finishes for the body (black, blue and beige) and up to six colors for its straps (black, blue, beige, green, brown and pink).





As for its panel, it grows slightly up to 1.55 inches with IPS technology and a resolution of 320 × 360 pixels, with a 262 mAh battery with a theoretical autonomy of about 10 days with standard use, water resistance of up to 5 ATM and more than 100 sports activities for the registration of our physical activity through the Xiaomi Wear application.





Finally, comment that the integrated health recognition sensors have also been improved, where the great update is in the GPS, to which a much more precise system has been added with other satellites such as GLONASS, GALILEO and BDS.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite





As we have indicated at the beginning of this post, the new Redmi Watch 2 Lite will go on sale in Spain from next December 15 at 00:00 with an official price of 69.99 euros, a value that places it as one of the great alternatives in the market for smartwatches with an adjusted price.