In addition to smartphones and all kinds of household appliances, Xiaomi has a wide variety of smart fans among which we find the practical

Unlike the rest of the models, This smart fan has a rechargeable battery, thus allowing us to use it wherever we want, without the need to have a plug nearby: terraces, gardens, balconies, picnics or if you are not careful, on the beach.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan Pro, everything it offers

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan Pro has dimensions of 34.4x33x95mm and a weight of 4.6 kilograms. In addition, it has a telescopic arm that allows us to adjust it to different heights, as well as tilt it up to 39º.

Among its main characteristics we find a propeller formed by a total of 7 blades capable of imitating natural air currents. In addition, its motor is powerful enough to supply a continuous air flow of 23.1 cubic meters per minute.

But it does not finish here. We are facing a fan equipped with a large battery that can offer us, in its lower speed mode, up to 20 hours of autonomy.

To all this is added various smart functions thanks to its WiFi connection. Through our smartphone we can start its operation or even program it. In addition, it is compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

Where to buy it at the best price

If the characteristics of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan Pro They have convinced you, you are in luck. And is that now you can buy it on Amazon for less than 100 euros. A really interesting offer, especially for these hot summer months.