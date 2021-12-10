Yes, you hear it, Apple’s official MagSafe charger can also update its firmware like any other device, and Apple just did. The new firmware is version 247 (10M229), instead of 174 (9M5069) that we had until now, and that we have had since its launch in late 2020. The MagSafe charger had never been updated, until now.

As with the AirPods, of which we also have a new update by the way, we do not know what improvements the new firmware includesWe imagine that it will make it charge better? Likewise, the way to update the MagSafe charger is not at all simple and is, again, also similar to those of the AirPods.

There is no place within the settings where to download the MagSafe charger firmware update as there is with the HomePod, for example. Apple wants this be transparent to the user, and the firmware is downloaded without our knowledge.

To check the firmware that our MagSafe charger has installed, you must follow the following steps:

Connect your iPhone to the MagSafe charger. Go to Settings> General> Information. Locate MagSafe Charger. Inside you will see the version of the firmware that you have installed.

To update the MagSafe charger in case the latest version does not appear, all you have to do is connect your iPhone to MagSafe charger and wait. Our recommendation is to do it in a place with a good Wi-Fi connection, and if possible connecting it to a Mac. We have been updated in a minute by connecting it to the Mac and leaving the iPhone on the charger.

One of the improvements that we have been able to appreciate is that now a number appears with the hardware version in the charger information. That is, Apple has at least two versions of the MagSafe charger, and the MPFW is the original version of the charger.

