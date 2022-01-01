This is how you can enter Windows 11 into safe mode

Safe mode has always been that ‘wild card’ that Windows users have had to find the solution to a problem in our system. Either due to driver incompatibility, or due to an installed program that has corrupted the configuration of our computer, among other things, entering safe mode can always come in handy, since Windows starts up with the most basic driver and file configuration.

Entering safe mode allows you to interact with the system through a limited configuration of drivers, thus filtering those that may have caused an error. It also offers us the possibility of having a little more leeway in case of malware, installed hardware, and more. In Windows 11 they were not going to leave us without this option, and Through this article we will tell you how to access this mode in the new Microsoft operating system.

Enable safe mode from the settings menu





To enter safe mode in Windows 11 we have several ways. The first one is to enter the panel ‘Setting’ Windows 11, either through the start menu, or by using the keyboard shortcut. ‘Windows’ + ‘i’. Already on the menu, in ‘System’, we scroll down until we find the option of ‘Recovery’. In this tab, we go to ‘Advanced startup’ and we select the option of ‘Restart now’. In this way, the computer will restart, showing us the configuration menu, where we will have access to multiple advanced tools.





In this section what interests us is to choose the option of ‘Solve problems’, and in this tab select ‘Advanced Options’. Here we enter ‘Startup Settings’ and we press ‘Restart’. When we restart again, Windows will offer us a list of tools to access. In this case we will have to choose the option of ‘Enable safe mode’, which is the fourth option. Once this is done, we will start the system in that mode.

From Windows 11 shutdown options

With the system itself started we also have access to this safe mode. This time we can do it faster by going to the start menu and selecting the ‘Restart’ option from among all the shutdown options we have. However, before clicking, we will have to hold down the ‘Shift’ or ‘Shift’ key while we give it to restart.

After that, once restarted, the menu that we have talked about will appear. In this way, we will go back to following the steps previously shown, entering ‘Troubleshoot’, ‘Advanced Options’, ‘Startup Settings’ and ‘Restart’. Then, when we restart we select the option ‘Enable safe mode’.

Through the ‘msconfig’ menu





Another alternative that we have available to enter the safe mode is through the menu of ‘Run’ Windows. To do this, we press the combination of ‘Windows’ + ‘R’ and we write ‘msconfig’ without the quotes.

After showing the configuration menu, we enter the tab of ‘Start’ and at the bottom we will find the option of ‘Safe boot’. As you can see, we can also limit the safe mode options, or even enable the Internet connection as an additional tool while we are in safe mode.