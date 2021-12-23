We do not have to wait to get an idea in real life of what the Huawei folding phone will be like, a video of the P50 Pocket has been leaked where it is fully appreciated.

2022 seems to be the year of flip phones. And, it is that, everything indicates that many companies will begin to launch different devices with these capabilities. To date, only a handful of companies have dared to launch devices with this type of technology on their screen.

The company that has bet the strongest on these terminals has been Samsung and this means that they have a wide range of devices and even a couple of generations behind them. This means that they have the largest share in the market and that when thinking about folding devices those of these companies come to mind.

At present we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 which has a shell-type folding format and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 whose format is tablet-type. There is not much competition, but it seems that soon there will be. Huawei announced just a few weeks ago the Huawei P50 Pocket.

This device would have an identical format to that of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 so it would become its main rival. To date, no more information about the ins and outs of this device has been seen, but today a video has been published on YouTube in which you can see this mobile terminal in all its splendor.

In this short video you can greatly appreciate the design and finishes of the terminal, as well as to some extent the dimensions of the device. In addition, you can see in action the screen in a circular format that will adorn the outside of the Huawei P50 Pocket and that has generated so many doubts for users.

At the moment we will have to wait, but according to Huawei the P50 Pocket would arrive in Europe so as soon as we can we will try to get one to carry out the analysis and tell you first-hand our experience with Huawei’s folding device in shell format.