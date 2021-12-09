The Christmas campaign is here and the operators sign up with promotions, offers and gifts. And this is what Vodafone is now doing for the benefit of Vodafone TV customers, who from today until January 10, 2022 will be able to enjoy more than 40 channels (there are 43 in total) of Vodafone TV totally free.
Regardless of the channels they have contracted, from today until January 10, 2022 they will be able to access more than 40 new channels that so far are paid. And they will not have to do anything to benefit, since these will appear during these dates as if they were contracted channels.
43 channels per “face”
It consists of more than 40 Vodafone TV channels to which customers will have access completely free of charge and without doing anything. After January 10, 2022, they will once again have access only to the contracted channels.
Among the 40 channels there are proposals of all kinds, from movies and series to children’s or musicals, through channels focused on documentaries or sports. In addition, along with access to these channels, customers will also be able to make recordings, access the programming of the last 7 days at any time, control the broadcast of the direct or watch a program already started from the beginning.
The new channels in promotion are available for access in the traditional way, from the decoder, but also from devices compatible as Smart TV, mobiles, tablets, PC, Chromecast, Fire Stick. This is the list of free channels during Christmas:
- FOX
- FOXLife
- TNT
- 13TH Street
- Syfy
- AXN
- AXN White
- Hollywood
- Dark
- Are
- Nat Geo Wild
- History Channel
- Discovery Channel
- To travel
- Hola
- Odyssey
- Odyssey 4K
- Crime + Investigation
- Slow 4K
- Myzen TV
- Disney Junior
- Nickelodeon
- Nick junior
- Panda
- Baby tv
- Hunting vision
- Iberalia
- Eurosport 2
- Betis TV
- Sevilla FC TV
- Barça TV
- Surf channel
- Extreme sports
- Fight Sports
- MTV Live
- MTV 90s
- MTV Hits
- Club MTV
- Nick music
- MTV 00s
- MTV 80s
- Mezzo
- Mezzo Live HD
In addition, Vodafone announces that during the same period, its customers will have the possibility to enjoy an experience of your choice from more than 2,000 proposals.
Whether cultural, gastronomic, wellness, free time … all private contract clients, professionals and small companies They can request them through the My Vodafone app. Once redeemed, the customer will have up to 12 months to enjoy the chosen experience.