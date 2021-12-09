The Christmas campaign is here and the operators sign up with promotions, offers and gifts. And this is what Vodafone is now doing for the benefit of Vodafone TV customers, who from today until January 10, 2022 will be able to enjoy more than 40 channels (there are 43 in total) of Vodafone TV totally free.

Regardless of the channels they have contracted, from today until January 10, 2022 they will be able to access more than 40 new channels that so far are paid. And they will not have to do anything to benefit, since these will appear during these dates as if they were contracted channels.

43 channels per “face”

It consists of more than 40 Vodafone TV channels to which customers will have access completely free of charge and without doing anything. After January 10, 2022, they will once again have access only to the contracted channels.

Among the 40 channels there are proposals of all kinds, from movies and series to children’s or musicals, through channels focused on documentaries or sports. In addition, along with access to these channels, customers will also be able to make recordings, access the programming of the last 7 days at any time, control the broadcast of the direct or watch a program already started from the beginning.

The new channels in promotion are available for access in the traditional way, from the decoder, but also from devices compatible as Smart TV, mobiles, tablets, PC, Chromecast, Fire Stick. This is the list of free channels during Christmas:

FOX

FOXLife

TNT

13TH Street

Syfy

AXN

AXN White

Hollywood

Dark

Are

Nat Geo Wild

History Channel

Discovery Channel

To travel

Hola

Odyssey

Odyssey 4K

Crime + Investigation

Slow 4K

Myzen TV

Disney Junior

Nickelodeon

Nick junior

Panda

Baby tv

Hunting vision

Iberalia

Eurosport 2

Betis TV

Sevilla FC TV

Barça TV

Surf channel

Extreme sports

Fight Sports

MTV Live

MTV 90s

MTV Hits

Club MTV

Nick music

MTV 00s

MTV 80s

Mezzo

Mezzo Live HD

In addition, Vodafone announces that during the same period, its customers will have the possibility to enjoy an experience of your choice from more than 2,000 proposals.

Whether cultural, gastronomic, wellness, free time … all private contract clients, professionals and small companies They can request them through the My Vodafone app. Once redeemed, the customer will have up to 12 months to enjoy the chosen experience.