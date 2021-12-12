As part of the start of the red carpet and awards season, Spain dressed up in luxury with the presentation of the José María Forqué Awards, some awards focused on rewarding the best of the seventh art, where the luminaries could not miss showing off their impeccable outfits, from which we rescued these as the best of the evening.

Hugo Silva





Taking the classic two-piece suit to the limit of the sober and elegant, Hugo Silva He was seen wearing a blue two-piece suit, which he emphasized by combining with a high-neck sweater in a black tone that he combined with shiny leather shoes.

Miguel Torres placeholder image





Accompanied by the beautiful Paula Echevarría Miguel Torres placeholder image A two-piece look was also visible, in this case, with a tuxedo with a satin lapel and a matching bow tie. The shirt with black buttons gave it an extra elegance, making the details the key to an incredible style.

Eduardo Casanova





Always groundbreaking, the styling of Eduardo Casanova It could not be anything other than very striking, and is that this look of Palomo Spain with baggy pants, ruffled shirt and square toe shoes they perfectly encapsulate the trends of the seventies and 2000s.

Eduardo Rosa





Bringing a splash of color to the festive season, Eduardo Rosa proposes an electrifying blue velvet jacket with peak lapels, which becomes the protagonist of an elegant look thanks to the black trousers and the matching bow tie.

Miguel Angel Muñoz





To close with a flourish, nothing more formal and elegant than the color black, the one that Miguel Angel Muñoz It has taken a look in two pieces with texture, adding a bow tie also in black, showing that simplicity can make a difference.

What was your favorite look of the night?

Images | GTres