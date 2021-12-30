Because we know that cleaning the home can be very tedious, it never hurts to accept a little help, and when it comes to technology, the use of smart devices that take care of them comes in handy. necessities, as they are robot vacuum cleaners that have become very popular lately, and which, luckily, we find at unique prices on Amazon.

The Conga 999 Vital by Cecotec it is a marvel of technology applied to the home, since it scrubs, vacuums and sweeps at the same time to have your floors always shiny with just the minimum of effort, a great help for all those who live alone or who hardly have time to take care of cleaning the house.

Designed with its ForceClean system, this robot vacuum cleaner has a powerful turbine that maximizes the great suction power of up to 1400 Pa, which guarantees us a floor that is always clean, collecting all kinds of dirt, dust or lint.





As for mopping the floor, this robot vacuum cleaner has three different modes, all of them created to leave your floor impeccable on any type of surface and in the face of any obstacle, since, due to its size, it passes under the furniture and avoids unevenness of steps to avoid falls.

This marvel of cleaning gadget for your home You will find it reduced by more than half its original price for a limited time, going from 289 to 129 euros, a great discount of 55% that we cannot miss.

Cecotec Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Scrubber Conga 999 Vital. Scrub, Vacuum and Sweep at the same time. 1400 Pa, Programmable, Mixed Tank, 6 Modes, Remote Control, Autonomy 160min

