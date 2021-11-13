What started with a phone for about 250 euros It has become today a terminal that raises its price to a little more than double, but evolving in such a way that its smartphones have today become the envy of the high-end.

Enter the scene within a market so saturated As is the case of smartphones, it is not an easy task. By growing disproportionately, the brand has managed to position itself almost at the level of other much better-known firms such as Samsung or Apple . This situation, as is to be expected, has gone hand in hand with a progressive price increase over the years.

It all started with the OnePlus One, a device that by the time it was launched was already pointed ways, given that it had the same internal hardware as mobile phones from brands such as Samsung. This could be obtained by about 250 euros.

OnePlus 2

The second terminal of the company was the OnePlus 2, which had a more powerful battery according to the rest of the specifications. It received some criticism for not including NFC and because the performance of its camera was not as expected. Its price compared to the previous model it was increased to 339 euros output.

OnePlus 3

As expected, the next mobile of the firm was the OnePlus 3. With this launch the company has already begun to implement Higher-end proprietary technologies back then like the AMOLED screen. Again its cost increased to 399 euros.

OnePlus 5

We take a little jump to get to a more “recent” device. The OnePlus 5 was the first terminal of the company to add a rear dual camera. Although it was once again in the spotlight, since the improvements over the OnePlus 3 were not really significant for its price rose to 499 euros.

OnePlus 6

This smartphone brought with it a new glass for its much more resistant screen, as well as one of the Latest Snapdragon processors at the time and a new Sony sensor for your camera. In addition to water resistance and a much more optimized software. Your original exit cost it was around 570 euros.

OnePlus 7

In 2019 the OnePlus 7 arrived, one of the most powerful phones of the brand and with which they were definitely established in the market giving a hit on the table. This came with a Pro version. Both had a high-end processor and a triple camera that gave very good results. Obviously, this leap in quality in the Pro version led to a rise to 700 euros.

OnePlus 8

The path to what we know today is becoming clearer. The OnePlus 8 arrived with the new Snapdragon processor, as well as an OLED screen and a considerable improvement in several of its specifications. The change from the previous one was not drastic. In fact it only rose to the 710 euros.

OnePlus 9

We move on to the present, at which time one of the latest launches of the firm is on the market. The OnePlus 9 is the proof of the capacity of the Asian brand: AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, 5G connectivity, 8K video recording and a long list of high quality properties. Although in this case the rise has not been considerable, given that its base price is 700 euros, similar to the model launched in 2019. However, the Pro version of this OnePlus 9 has been raised up to 1000 euros.

Cheaper models

Due to these incessant increases OnePlus decided to bet on new series focused on another type of public and with very different prices like the OnePlus Nord. This family still has quite complete specifications. Obviously they do not reach the level of the originals, although they do not have much to envy them.

Specifically the OnePlus Nord 5G can be obtained for a figure close to 350 euros. This is not a high amount if we look at its properties such as AMOLED screen, 5G connection, 8GB of RAM and much more. It is certainly a terminal that more than meets expectations for that price.

On the other hand, we have the OnePlus Nord N100. A phone whose price drops by under 200 euros and that it has acceptable characteristics based on it. You can perfectly appreciate the change of course of the strategy of the Asian company, going from offering premium devices to opening its range of possibilities.