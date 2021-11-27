Naruto is a global anime, its story is that of a young ninja who was seen as useless by his village and Shrek’s is something similar. Both have protagonists who have to fight through thick and thin to obtain a place in the world or, at least, that gives us something to think about this fan art.

As demonstrated by the fan-art of Animeleal in the reddit From Naruto, perhaps our beloved ogre and company would be members of the Akatsuki, the radical association of ninjas that seeks to change the world at all costs. This assumption might not be so wrong, taking into account that Shrek as Itachi Uchiha, are two anti-heroes who were expelled and misunderstood by their own environment..

In this crossover between Naruto and Shrek, we see Fiona and Shrek as the new leaders of Akatsuki and Donkey, Puss in Boots and the dragon of the Castle as different versions of Pain.. It’s certainly not your typical fan art that places our protagonists in an epic and intimidating way, so it has extra points for originality.

Now that Naruto’s popularity is at an all-time high, and that he even made it to Fortnite… It will be difficult for him not to come across such funny personalities such as the Ogre from Far, Far Away.

<br>

Know more: Naruto could be coming to Fortnite sooner than you think



What is Akatsuki?

While Kurama and our protagonist developed their chakra, Akatsuki was the antagonistic association they had to fight against for most of the original series.. Initially, the Akatsuki’s purpose was to seek peace, but eventually it became a mercenary organization. It was introduced for the first time in the first part of the series, but its members began to have more importance in the second part as the main antagonists of Naruto Shippūden. Each of its members was a ninja rejected by society and his village.

The true leader of Akatsuki was Tobi. Later, Nagato became a leader who was directly affected by Yahiko’s death., a ninja with whom he had a romantic relationship, and after the influence of Tobi, his main mission became the collection of all bijū, creatures composed solely of chakra.

Each member of Akatsuki has a band from their home village with a cross line designed to symbolize desertion and hatred for their home village., a ring that identifies their positions in the organization, a straw hat and a black suit decorated with red clouds – symbolizing the rain of blood from the Third Ninja War.

The Akatsuki member’s ring, one of the symbols of the organization, cannot be removed from the hand while the wearer is alive.. The rings already existed before the organization, and are part of the requirements to become a member. In addition to having to possess the jewel, the aspirant must also be remarkably strong and skilled, managing to attack and assassinate multiple ninjas without shedding a single drop of sweat.

<br>

Know more: This One Piece Instagram filter will turn you into a mugiwara



What is Naruto about?

Naruto (ナ ル ト), is a manga series written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. The play tells the story of a teenage ninja, who aspires to become the Hokage, leader of his village, with the purpose of being recognized as someone important within the village and among his companions.

The series is based on a one-shot that Masashi Kishimoto, its author, made in August 1996 for Akamaru Jump magazine.. As of November 1999, Naruto became a regular publication by the Shūeisha publisher in the Japanese weekly magazine Shōnen Jump, having since been compiled into seventy-two volumes (this number may vary in its western versions).

<br>

Know more: What does Plus Ultra mean in My Hero Academia?



This work reached its end on November 10, 2014 and has continued in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, in which we meet the new generation of ninjas. Currently, this work has already exceeded 100 episodes in its anime adaptation and its manga seems to be far from over. So, the end of this great ninja adventure is far from over. Furthermore, now that the spin-offs of Masashi Kishimoto’s work have been put on sale.