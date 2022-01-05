It would be presented alongside the new generation of Intel graphics.

Death Stranding has been available on PC for some time now, but the Director’s Cut edition of the game, although the name did not excite Kojima, is only available on PlayStation 5, although everything indicates that it will arrive sooner rather than later also on PC. On PlayStation 5, this version includes a “next generation” improvement over the PS4 version, but it also has other additional additions such as new objects that make travel easier or new missions.

Specifically, the arrival of Death Stranding Director’s Cut to PC has been leaked through a press release that would be revealed after the presentation of the new Arc GPUs from Intel. This new generation of Intel graphics will have their own smart rescue solution similar to NVIDIA DLSS, it would be called XeSS and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut would be one of the first PC games to have this technology.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Intel on Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PC. Death Stranding has been a very popular game among PC gamers and we are excited to see how Intel’s XeSS technology will improve user experiences in the Director’s Cut. “says Neil Rally, president of 505 Games (via VideoCardz).

The thing is not there, this press release mentions other companies that would already be working on implementing Intel’s XeSS technology in existing projects or new launches, such as Ubisoft, Techland, Codemasters IO Interactive, or PUBG Studios, among others.

Although the performance of this new generation of Intel GPUs remains to be seen, the competition is always good in any economic sector. Hopefully it will help decongest the market and lower prices. As for Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PC, we will see what improvements the new edition of Kojima’s game brings. The original game has already debuted with support for new features on the console such as photo mode or support for ultra-wide monitors. Take a look at our analysis of Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PS5.

