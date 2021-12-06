It was at the end of October 2020 when Pluto TV, the video on demand platform with ads (AVOD) by ViacomCBS, premiered in our country. It did so with 40 exclusive thematic channels and thousands of hours of content, all completely free, without the need to register and with a mobile application for iOS and Android.

Already then he promised to end 2021 with a hundred channels And, as we approach the end of the year, we can say that he has kept his promise. The three new channels that it has added today have allowed it to reach the desired figure, we are going to review everything that the platform offers right now.

The promise of 100 channels is a reality

Like other services such as Tivify, Rlaxx or Plex TV, Pluto TV arrived in Spain a little over a year ago with a clear proposal: linear television and on demand online, free and with ads (It is what the platform finances). One of its advantages is that, to use it, it does not ask you to create an account or enter a credit card; you simply enter their website or their app and choose what you want to see.

Pluto TV too stands out for its wide compatibility, since, in addition to the application for iOS and Android, it can be seen on Android TV, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as on the web and on various Smart TV models (Samsung and LG, among them).

Regarding its content catalog (all of them dubbed into Spanish), it offers a wide variety of television programs, series and streaming movies at all times completely free of charge and with a linear and on-demand TV experience. Of course, as we have commented before, all its content has advertising cuts, which is free for a reason.

Pluto TV offers a wide variety of streaming programs, series and movies at all hours, completely free, but with advertising cuts

Do not expect to find traditional television channels (DTT) on this platform, but you have at your disposal a hundred channels designed for Pluto TV, with a guide that shows you scheduled content in each of them, as if it were live. Also, in case you start watching a scheduled content and have to stop it, you can continue watching it on demand.

Pluto TV’s channel list is constantly updated. It started with 40 exclusive channels, but almost every month it adds new channels. The last three additions have landed today (iCarly, MTV Super Hits 2021 and MTV Prank) have allowed him reach the not inconsiderable figure of 100 channels, many of them exclusive.

Keep in mind, however, that some are pop-up, that is, temporary. Here are some of the most important ones that are permanent:

Films : Pluto TV Cinema, Pluto TV Cinema Action, Pluto TV Cinema Drama, Pluto TV Cinema Comedy, Pluto TV Cinema Horror, Pluto TV Cinema Star.

Entertainment : Pluto TV Anime, Pluto TV Novelas, Pluto TV Series, Pluto TV Competitions, Pluto TV Latin Series, Pluto TV Sports, Pluto TV Retro Series, Classic Telefe, MTV Vintage.

Curiosity : Pluto TV Investiga, Pluto TV Reality, Pluto TV Nature.

Lifestyle : Pluto TV Kitchen, Pluto TV Travel.

Childish: Pluto TV Kids, Classic Nick, Nick Jr. Club, Pluto TV Junior.

Within the thematic channels dedicated exclusively to a show, series or character, we find, for example: Ana and the 7, Top Gear, The Dog Whisperer, Curro Jiménez, Doctor Who, Without tits there is no paradise, Pawns to the beast or Maradona without cuts.

And how are we immersed in the Christmas seasonThere is no shortage of channels related to this holiday: Christmas, MTV Hits Christmas, Kids Christmas, Christmas Lights and Fireplace (the latter simply simulates a burning fireplace on your TV screen). All of these, obviously, are examples of pop-up channels.

When it comes to on-demand content, Pluto TV has it classified by categories, some of them temporary (like Christmas), others very specific (like Doctor Who or Space Mission) and others permanent, like Sci-Fi Cinema, Author’s Cinema, MTV, TV Kitchen, TV Series, etc. There is even a Fitness section with content to get in shape.