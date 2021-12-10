In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The HP Chromebook X360 is a laptop with Chrome OS based on Google ’s browser, easy to use and free of viruses and security problems.

A lightweight laptop that’s perfect for students and you never have to worry about updating? They exist and are more common than you think. These are Chromebooks that use the Chrome OS operating system.

Among these laptops you can find right now this HP Chromebook X360 on sale on Amazon for only 299 euros.

HP Chromebook X360 at Amazon

It’s about a 14-inch laptop with Full HD resolution that you can also rotate your screen to stay in tablet PC mode. The entire screen is tactile, so you have 3 products in one: laptop, stand mode and tablet mode.

The great advantage of Chrome OS is that does not require very fast processors or large storage space. This HP laptop has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Everything is cloud-based, like Google Drive, to save all your files. Also in services such as Office 365 on the web to use Word, Excel or PowerPoint, although there are also Google versions.

It’s a laptop safe because it constantly updates in the background without having to do anything and also has very good security with no known viruses or malware.

Get it on Amazon for 299 euros with free shipping. In PcComponentes it is available by 359 euros.

