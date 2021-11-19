Different platforms aimed at social interaction have developed multiple tools to offer to reduce privacy errors. So that people feel safe while navigating the application interface. Such is the case with Tinder, which allows access to the verification badge if the procedure is executed properly.

In which countries is this verification feature available for Tinder?

In the first instance, the countries in which verification was accessible of the account they were only a few, mainly the United States, Mexico and England. Since the application platform had subjected the verification tool to a testing process to evaluate its effectiveness; before release it officially in all countries where Tinder is available.

After the success and the receptivity it had in the first areas, the verification tool was released as a necessary element for the users of the platform. Currently, countries such as Spain, Argentina, Venezuela and Colombia can access the profile verification process. Tinder has released this process in virtually every country where the application is available, and soon in the rest.

What is the account verification system for on Tinder and what advantages does it offer me?

The main disadvantage of dating apps is that the identity of the users is a question mark. More and more fake profiles are being created on multiple platforms to scam, deceive and put at risk the integrity of other users, as well as the reliability of the platform itself.

If you verify your profile, the Tinder users around you can be sure that the photos they see of you are real, and that your profile belongs to you. What greatly reduces the influx of profiles with false identities on Tinder, since the verification process must be done exclusively in real time.

Therefore, you can lean on the check sign of a profile before you decide to swipe that account. In this way, Tinder ensures that the relationships formed on the platform are consensual and reduces the risk of ghosting by different users.

What are the requirements that they ask me to verify my profile?

The fundamental requirement is made up of the camera of your device, since it is necessary that you allow the access of the Tinder platform in real time to the face to run the verification process for your account. Therefore, make sure that the device on which you will perform each of the steps to verify the account has an integrated camera.

Take real time selfies

To verify your account in the Tinder application, what you should do is imitate a series of selfies that the platform will show you progressively. To run the verification process, you must enter the Tinder platform, either on your device or in the web domain of the application.

Once there, select the icon of a human silhouette, which leads to your profile. When you are in the main personal settings window, you must touch the verification icon, which is located just below the information of your name and age, in case you have not hidden it.

Afterwards, the application will show you the selfie of a random person and you you will have to imitate the pose used by the person in the photo to capture a selfie. Make sure both photos look the same, then check the box called ‘Submit for review’. These last steps will have to be repeated a few more times, imitating other different selfies.

How long should I wait to receive my check mark on my profile?

The period of time in which the account verification is executed does not include a specific limit. Considering that Tinder uses technological tools of artificial intelligence and complements them with the human factor; you will be able to receive your check mark in a matter of minutes, hours and even a few days.

In any case, once the Tinder platform has approved your verification process; you will receive a notification in your account and the blue mark indicating that a profile is verified will be added to yours.

What are the benefits of getting a verified profile for potential matches on Tinder?

The main projection of the profile verification tool on Tinder is aimed at the generation of Matches. Since the people who verify your profile will increase your chances for other users to have more confidence about the veracity of your identity.

Note that the verification process is done in real time, evaluated by humans and artificial intelligence; so consequently, it is not easy to circumvent it. Surely then, behind each verified profile, there is a real user.

In addition, the algorithm of the application will position your profile so that it is located in the first places in the search of the users around you; since your account gives reliability compared to other people’s.

What other social networks can receive a blue badge for user verification?

Despite the importance that the dating app has placed on profile verification, Tinder is not a pioneer in popularizing this feature. So other platforms have implemented this option to offer greater security.

Twitter

The Twitter platform allows its users to request the check mark. The button to request it available only for some accounts, mainly evaluating the time that the registered user has. Among other aspects such as the type of account or activity.

Instagram

Instagram allows to request the check mark within its configuration, but the success to obtain it is quite low. Instagram manually verifies its usersTherefore, most of them are public personalities who can access this brand.