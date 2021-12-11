Wanda Maximoff’s chaos magic contributes to Elizabeth Olsen being chosen by IMDb as the # 1 star of 2021.

Elizabeth olsen has been one of the most representative faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this 2021.

The third of the Olsen sisters opened the Marvel can after the pandemic stopped with Scarlet Witch and Vision, The first series of the UCM Disney plus.

Olsen was returning to his role as Wanda maximoff, better known to all as Scarlet Witch, beside Paul bettany, which did the same as View.



The combination of sitcom with family drama and introspection in Wanda’s sense of loss earned Elizabeth Olsen the applause of critics and audiences.

The actress has been a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2015, when she debuted in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Well it really was on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where it appeared in the post-credits scene, but was not credited.

Since then it has become one of the undisputed protagonists of the UCM, although it seems that now will be when we see it enjoy greater prominence.

IMDb is starting to perform its annual tops as the end of 2021 looms, and has already declared Elizabeth Olsen the number 1 star of the year.

The next time we see Elizabeth Olsen at the MCU it will be at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Naturally, the actress’s career goes far beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, he is currently filming the series. Love and death.

Another relevant role in recent years for Elizabeth Olsen was the series Sorry for Your Loss, where he gave life to Leigh Shaw.

There is no doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe It has changed the trajectory of Elizabeth Olsen, but without a doubt she is prepared to give life to very diverse characters.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Cazallas.