The latest products that are available during 11.11 available on AliExpress and that are still good deals.

Bachelor’s Day, or better known as 11.11, comes to an end. This day discounts and offers thanks to the low prices helped by coupons seems to be a success, because many of the products have quickly disappeared in the face of demand.

Phones, tablets, peripherals, accessories and all kinds of technological products have been sold in a single day on AliExpress, although if you haven’t arrived in time to see the best offers, don’t worry, because here are the last interesting products left.

You just have to keep in mind that there are discount coupons for 11.11 with which you can save up to 43 euros on purchases over 300 euros. But you have coupons for smaller amounts, for purchases of 60, 80, 100 or more.

The best products and the most popular offers may no longer be available on AliExpress. We have been warning you for days and we have published many of them among our offers.

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 in AliExpress Plaza

One of the great successes of this 11.11 is the cheap Xiaomi tablet. And it is that this 11-inch tablet is raising passions. Xiaomi Pad 5 is still available in AliExpress Plaza, the store with fast shipping and from Spain.

In this case the entry version with 128 GB is out of stock, but you can still buy the version with 256 GB for 347 euros adding the code ESD1143.

AirPods (2nd generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen.) at AliExpress Plaza

Apple’s cane headphones, the Second generation AirPods with the “Hey Siri” always active and the possibility of choosing it with wireless charging box, they also join the 11.11 with one of its best historical prices.

These headphones will only cost you 99 euros in AliExpress Plaza if you use the special code SDAPPLE20.

Xbox Series S (pack)

Xbox Series S + controller + headset + game in AliExpress Plaza

Microsoft’s next-generation game console is also on sale at an interesting discount at AliExpress Plaza.

Is about Xbox Series S It comes with its official remote, but also with an extra PDP wired remote, a Kunai Tritton headset and also a game to choose from. Use the code ESXB55 so that it costs you 271.39 euros.

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 Pro in AliExpress Plaza

POCO’s star mobile is this POCO X3 Pro. It has a large 6.67-inch 120 Hz screen, a Snapdragon 860 processor, a 5160 mAh battery, a 48-megapixel and 20-megapixel camera on the front and everything you may need, such as NFC, headphone port and even infrared port.

If you use the code ESD1129 it will only cost you 235 euros in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2 in AliExpress Plaza

OnePlus Nord 2, one of the cheap OnePlus phones and which is considered one of the best mid-range phones of the moment, is also on sale. Everything you need to know about this mobile is in this complete analysis that we have published this year.

This complete mobile will only cost you 307 euros when buying it with the code SDOP50.

realme GT Master Edition

realme GT Master Edition in AliExpress Plaza

realme GT Master Edition It is a spectacular mobile of the mid-range that you can get on sale during 11.11 and of which there are still stocks. We have been able to test it at ComputerHoy.com and it is undoubtedly one of those mobiles to choose if you want power, design and a reasonable price.

If you use the code ESGT35 you can get it for 252 euros, free shipping from Spain included, in its combination of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 on AliExpress

The most recognized activity bracelet in the world is on sale for this 11.11 on AliExpress. Xiaomi Mi Band 6 can be found for only 31 euros with free shipping from China.

This version has a larger screen, improves battery life for up to 2 weeks, sports and physical activity monitoring, as well as a heart rate sensor. Use the code ESD114 so that it costs you 29.89 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential in AliExpress Plaza

Xiaomi’s entry-level electric scooter is heavily discounted at AliExpress Plaza. Its about Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential.

It reaches a speed of 25 km / h and has a range of about 20 kilometers. If you use the code ESD1143 will cost 267 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite in AliExpress Plaza

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite It is a perfect smart watch for those who want a first watch with digital features and connected to the mobile, without having to spend a small fortune.

We have been able to thoroughly test this watch and it stands out for its autonomy, full notifications from the mobile to the watch, it has GPS for sports monitoring and of course, a great price that is now much better. Buy it for 29.99 euros as long as you use the code SDMI9.

Nintendo Switch (pack)

Pack Nintendo Switch + accessories in AliExpress Plaza

The Nintendo portable console is available in AliExpress Plaza with free shipping from Spain and with an interesting offer considering everything that comes.

This combination of a neon Nintendo Switch, a carrying case, a game to choose from and a Kunai headset will only cost you 235.19 euros using code SDNIN52.