At the level of design there were few changes from the original model to the fifth generation, since they all mounted screens from 7.9 inches to the 2021 model with 8.3. its form factor It has also been identical until this year’s model, with the first five versions maintaining pronounced frames at the front and curved edges all the way to the rear. On this year’s model there are reduced bezels with absolute prominence of the screen and totally flat sides that only round when reaching the corners.

From that original model to today, there have been up to 6 generations . The latest was launched just a few months ago and fulfilling the wish of fans of the range who repeatedly asked for an iPad mini with an “all screen” design. However, this is not the only change suffered, since throughout its history there have been other notable changes.

Neither in colors There have been changes leading up to this year in which silver and space gray have been left behind to accommodate a wider palette. At the level of processor There have been natural leaps, each year carrying the latest iPhone chip and always delivering excellent performance.

Therefore, broadly speaking, we could say that the top five were the same, except for that change of chip that in the end has been a consequence of the moment and the introduction of Touch ID as an unlocking system in the third generation. It was in going from the iPad mini 5 to the iPad mini 6 that the biggest change has been experienced at all levels.

For example the Apple Pencil compatibilityAlthough the fifth generation released it with the first generation stylus, the sixth generation has done so with the Pencil 2. Also the loading port has shifted from the top-five Lightning to accommodate USB-C.

And in price, have they gone up or down?

Answering this question, tell you that as a general rule they have been maintained, although with some changes. From the original model to the second there was a jump of 60 euros and it is that this first cost 329 euros and the second 389 euros. Later that price has been maintained until reaching the fifth generation, when it rose to 449 euros.

And in the end, if we take inflation into account, it could be said that more or less prices have been stable that have not undergone too many variations. Of course, from the fifth to the sixth there has been a change of 100 euros again, now costing an iPad mini 6, at least, 549 euros. Although it may also be understandable for having been the one that has changed the most in these years.

Therefore, the conclusion about its most relevant changes is as follows: