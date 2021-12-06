For the first time in its history Youtube published its Copyright Transparency Report, which it will publish every 2 years from now on as part of its commitment and responsibility to content creators around the world.

The report seeks to make the process and tools through which copyright is managed transparent. At the same time it seeks to give a clear perspective to the users of the famous copyright, and how videos are monetized on YouTube.

Plus from 1 billion copyright claims on YouTube

The company mentioned in its report that in the first half of 2021 alone, more than 722 million content claims were registered solely related to Content ID, which is the tool available to owners with more complex copyright management needs, and the which is used by movie studios and record labels.

Content ID reports represented 99% of all claims, of which 1% of these were appealed. Of this percentage, 60% of the resolutions were in favor of whoever uploaded the content.

YouTube mentioned that these types of tools have helped thousands of creators explore their creativity while receiving money for it.

On the other hand, content creators also have at their disposal an option called Copyright Match Tool, which automatically identifies videos that are copies of other content. YouTube ensures that more than 2 million channels have accessed this tool between June and October of this year, but that they will continue to expand this tool to more creators.

How much money has been paid to the creators?

YouTube has paid more than $ 30 billion over the past 3 years to content creators, while music industry focused videos have received a total of $ 4 billion since March 2020.

In addition, until December 2020 YouTube paid $ 5.5 billion to rights holders thanks to Content ID.